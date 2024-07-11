2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro: Can I Write It Off On My Taxes Now?

Mercedes has revealed a slightly more powerful version of the AMG GT. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro—y’know, as opposed to the AMG GT63 Amateur—takes the regular GT63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and boosts it up to 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, up 26 hp and 37 lb-ft.

Slotting between the regular 63 and the nutty, 805-hp S E Performance hybrid, the Pro gets from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 197 mph. That 0-60 time is no quicker than that of the non-Pro 63 but top speed is indeed a bump up… from 196 mph. Because only Professionals need to go 197. 196 is for the hobbyists.

Mercedes-AMG

The Pro isn’t just a mild power bump, though, because it also gets enhanced aero and cooling parts as standard. Bigger carbon intakes flanking the grille keep things cool both temperature- and vibe-wise. The front of this thing looks a lot better than the standard car in my eyes; way less catfish-y. Two radiators were added in the front wheel arches, and top-mounted radiators for both differentials and the AWD transfer case are now actively cooled.

Active underbody and front fascia aero as well as a fixed rear wing are standard equipment while underbody air deflectors are said to be similar to the ones found underneath the AMG One hypercar. New underbody air vane geometry and tweaked brake cover plates are said to improve brake cooling. The brakes themselves are titanium-backed carbon ceramics and happen to be the biggest AMG brakes you can get from the factory at the moment. Forged 21-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5s but Cup 2 Rs can be fitted as a no-cost option.

Mercedes-AMG

This particular gray-on-silver color scheme is choice, too.

Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing but given the standard GT63 already starts at around $180,000, expect this one to crest $200,000. Although, in this instance, a bigger price might not actually be the worst thing for its owners—I’m no tax accountant but given the “Pro” in its name, this should be an easier vehicle to pass off as a business expense. Because that’s how that works, right?

Got a tip or question for the author about the AMG GT Pro? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com