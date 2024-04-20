2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance: 805 Hybrid HP and Too Long of a Name

The new Mercedes-AMG GT is A Lot. A lot of performance, a lot of weight, a lot of overlap with the SL. Lots isn't the same as enough though, which is all the justification Stuttgart needed to spawn the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance. Its name is so long, in fact, that it takes longer to say out loud than the car takes to do zero to 60 mph. (I'd know, I just timed myself.)

The highest-performing new-gen AMG GT (so far) evolves in the only way that this heavier, softer new generation could: By becoming a hybrid. Its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 is linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is now aided by a 201-horsepower electric motor. It's fixed to the limited-slip rear axle by way of a two-speed transmission, enabling a wider envelope of performance. It draws power from a 6.1-kWh battery mounted over the rear axle for optimum weight distribution and features aggressive temperature management that keeps it primed for power delivery at all times rather than efficiency.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Mercedes-AMG

Combined with the V8 up front, the car makes 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft of torque, launching from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, quicker than any other production AMG in history, and on to a top speed of 199 mph. That mass at those speeds requires a serious braking package, which the hybrid GT63 gets from standard carbon ceramics. Its enormous rotors are munched on by six-piston front calipers and single-piston rears—remember, there's some regenerative braking action back there too.

On the handling front, the E Performance GT63 benefits from four-wheel steering and standard hydraulic roll control with adaptive damping. In addition to its active rear spoiler, it has an active front underbody that drops down to create an F1-style venturi effect, reducing lift. Even the GT63's 20-inch wheels are aero-optimized.

Another point of optimization: This being a plug-in hybrid, there is a charge port. But it's been placed on the rear bumper, surely minimizing repair costs in the not-that-unlikely event one of these ever gets rear-ended.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Mercedes-AMG

Stepping into its interior, the electrified GT gets standard adjustable performance seats, which are available with vented head- and backrests. There's a variety of Nappa leather colors available, with an optional combination of microfiber cloth or diamond-quilted stitching. Vaulting up to a Manufaktur Signature car also broadens the range of paint choices, and adds extra leather to the interior, a hand-stitched leather steering wheel, light-up sill plates, and numerous additional interior details.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance arrives in U.S. dealers later this year, presumably at a price point far north of the non-hybrid GT63, which starts at $177,050. There's no word of a Black Series or GT R yet, but we'd be surprised if Mercedes isn't planning those for a few years down the road.

Mercedes-AMG