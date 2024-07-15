New Porsche Panamera Hybrid Demotes Mercedes on the Nurburgring Record Books

The Nürburgring is no match for a “soon-to-be-announced” top hybrid variant of the Porsche Panamera, which set a new lap record for ICE-based luxury class cars. With Porsche test driver Lars Kern piloting a pre-production model of the upcoming high-performance trim, the Panamera hybrid covered the 12.9-mile Nordschleife course in a brisk 7:24.17 minutes.

This bested the previous executive car class record by more than three seconds, a time set in 2020 by the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S four-door coupe. Driven by AMG development engineer and former racing driver Demian Schaffert, the four-door GT took 7:27.80 minutes to traverse the Green Hell. The new Panamera E-Hybrid is also 5.64 seconds quicker than the previous generation Turbo S model which was timed at 7:29.81 during its own 2020 lap test, again driven by Kern.

Porsche

Outside of the installed racing seat and mandatory safety cage, the Nürburgring test car was essentially a production-spec of the new Panamera hybrid. Its eight-cylinder engine and hybrid powertrain leave no doubt about the performance chops of this four-door sedan. Unfortunately, Porsche has not revealed other performance specs about this new trim.

As the new range-topping Panamera, the hybrid model is equipped with the new Porsche Active Ride chassis, a new optional Carbon Aerokit, and optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ultra-high-performance tires. The combination of improved body control, minimized front axle lift, and optimized traction gives the new Panamera a ride that further balances ride comfort and driving precision.

“The powertrain, the aerodynamics, the chassis, the new, optional ultra-high-performance tires from Michelin – many aspects have contributed to this time,” Kern said during the announcement. “The new Porsche Active Ride chassis has made a particularly big contribution as the car stays well connected to the road at all times. Its cornering and body control are on a whole new level. As a driver, this gives me a good feeling and further underlines that our development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nordschleife.”

Porsche said a video of the record-setting lap would be shown on Porsche’s YouTube channel as soon as it’s available.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com