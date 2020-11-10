The official length used as the reference point for Nürburgring Nordschleife record times changed in 2019 from a previous length of 12.8 miles. Using the old 12.8-mile, pre-2019 length, this new Mercedes logged a time of 7:23.01, 2.4 seconds faster than its 2018 counterpart that was also driven by Schaffert. When comparing the two AMGs using the current 12.9-mile track distance, that gulf becomes 2.3 seconds. Mercedes-AMG says the 2021 GT 63 S 4-Door's shorter 'Ring time is down to its retuned suspension "and other fine-tuning measures."

Because we know this sort of thing matters greatly to devout Nürburgring record disciples, the GT 63 S in question was "in its completely standard form" as confirmed by a notary. It also ran with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and the AMG Aerodynamics Package, which are two things that can be ordered by the general public as optional extras. For safety's sake, however, the car was fitted with a bucket driver's seat and four-point seat belts. In order to avoid any PR fiascos over the record's legitimacy, the lap was timed by a third party, Wige Solutions, and notarized independently.

As such, it should hop above the Porsche Panamera Turbo S on the Nürburgring's official list of fastest executive car times. Both of these luxury four-doors fit in the executive car category as defined by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, thus making the AMG the new record-holder.

That said, the word of all of the notaries in the world can't beat solid, video evidence so here's the onboard footage of the 4-Door AMG GT's record-breaking lap.