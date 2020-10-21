The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series May Have Just Smashed the Production Car Nurburgring Lap Record

It's been more than two years since the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ broke the production car lap record at the Nürburgring. If recent word is to be believed, however, its reign might have just come to an end.

According to Misha Charoudin, an automotive YouTuber who specializes in Nürburgring-related content, Mercedes-AMG has lapped its crown jewel GT Black Series around the Nordschleife in 6:43, a full second faster than the SVJ which did it in 6:44.97. Granted, the AMG's alleged 6:43 time is "according to [Charoudin's] calculations" and has yet to be confirmed as official by Mercedes-AMG itself.