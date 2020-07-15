2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: A 720-HP, Flat-Plane Crank V8 Does All the Talking

Rejoice, Affalterbach-loyal track rats, because barring the One hypercar, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled what might just be its most extreme road-going model yet. With styling and specs that make the GT R Pro look timid, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series looks to be Merc's few-holds-barred answer to Porsche's 700-horsepower 911 GT2 RS.

Headlining the Black Series' feature set (and serving as an immediate one-up over the aforementioned Porsche) is a 720-horse, 4.0-liter, flat-plane crank, bi-turbo V8. In addition to the expected noise enhancements, the flat-plane crank configuration is also said to come with smoother power delivery, more torque at low revs, and, the company says, better throttle response. In case you're the sort of enthusiast who likes to focus on quantity rather than quality, it's the most powerful AMG V8 ever.