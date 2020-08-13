Upcoming Porsche Panamera Laps Nurburgring Faster than Chevy Corvette C8

There's a "new" Porsche Panamera coming very soon, and before we get to see it in full, Porsche would like us to know that it has, like what feels like every other ultra-fast sedan under the sun, set a lap record at the Nürburgring—albeit a very technical and specific one.

With Porsche's ace test driver Lars Kern at the helm, the camouflaged German four-door covered all 12.9 miles of the Nordschleife in precisely 7:29.81, officially making it the fastest "executive car" to go around the track as categorized by the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, essentially Germany's equivalent of the D.O.T.

Keen Nürburgring nerds (there's a pun in there somewhere) will note that this Panamera's time of 7:28.81 is over 13 seconds quicker than the previous Panamera Turbo, a car that lapped the same track with the same driver in 7:38.46. Before you accuse us of being horrible at math, the 7:38 time was done on the track's old standard length which measured approximately 219 yards shorter than it does now. Using the old track lengths, this new car's time would've been 7:25.04, more than 13 seconds quicker than the old car.