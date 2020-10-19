2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Gets Unholy 689 HP, 0-60 in Three Seconds

We've already seen most of the newly-refreshed 2021 Panamera, but Porsche is now releasing more details on how it's pumped the performance sedan's already-powerful plug-in E-Hybrid variants with even more go-fast juice.

Headlining both today's news and the Panamera lineup as a whole is the already mind-bending Turbo S E-Hybrid, which for 2021, makes 689 horsepower and 642 pound-feet of torque. This Turbo S E-Hybrid isn't just the most powerful Panamera on offer but also the second-most powerful Porsche on the company's entire bench, second only to the electric, 750-hp Taycan Turbo S.

Yes folks, the two most powerful cars Porsche officially sells are both electrified sedans. (The 700-hp, previous-gen 911 GT2 RS is discontinued.)