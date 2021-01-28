Porsche Taycan Breaks 13 Speed and Endurance EV Records, Including 1,000-KM Track Run

In order to score more EV records, Porsche of Great Britain and Autocar decided to take a Taycan 4S and a Turbo S to Brands Hatch, the race track where the brand took the first six places during the 1,000 km race in 1984, including first thanks to Jonathan Palmer and Jan Lammers in a 956 that was two laps faster than Jochen Mass' 956B in second. Led by senior press officer Rob Durrant, Porsche had to cover 1,000 kilometers within 13 hours of track time with the help of 1970 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Richard Attwood, and young factory drivers such as Cayman Islands Porsche Sprint champion James Dorlin, and Carrera GB champion Harry King.

While at 64, Jonathan Palmer has never driven a battery electric vehicle before, he soon had to get into the mood for an extensive light-footed endurance racing session, since setting EV distance records is mostly about maintaining momentum and conserving as much energy as possible without sacrificing too much speed.

According to project leader Rob Durrant's calculations, in order to reach 1,000 kms (621,37 miles) between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the rather wet circuit, the Taycans needed to complete 515 laps, averaging the lap times of 1:08 in the 4S, and 1:11 in the Turbo S. Just to compare, the twin-turbo flat-six 956's record at Brands Hatch in 1984 was 1:21.03, albeit over the longer GP layout and without the Dingle Dell chicane.

Wearing the '84 Palmer and 1970 Pedro Rodríguez Brands Hatch liveries, the Taycans had to average energy consumption of 70 kWh per 100 miles as well, maintaining a pace and getting re-charged to 80 percent in 20-25 minutes using Porsche's 2.1 MWh mobile charging unit.