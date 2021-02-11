Russian Vlogger Shows Off Porsche Taycan’s Instant Torque by Smashing Through Dealership Window
Was this Taycan Turbo S crash really a pedal mix-up or was it strictly for the clicks?
We're all familiar with the mind-bending, near-instant torque of performance electric vehicles by now, and Porsche's top-of-the-line Taycan Turbo S has proven time and time again that it's one of the fastest. So, what do you get when you mix a brand new, 750-horsepower Taycan Turbo S with a Russian vlogger's incessant need for clicks? Carnage, apparently.
Viral clips of a new Taycan Turbo S speeding out of a Porsche dealership's showroom and crashing through a window have been making the rounds this week, and it's all the doing of Russian internet personality Mikhail Litvin.
Litvin posted the Taycan car-nage on his own Tik Tok and YouTube channels, the latter of which is a thoroughly bizarre vlog that starts off with Stalin, Lenin and Putin trying to give Litvin life advice, according to some of Motor1's colleagues from their Russian sister-site. Putin tells Litvin to go live his life to the fullest, and thus, the rest of the video doubles down on that that luxury life with a trip to buy a new Porsche.
After walking (and sniffing) through the showroom, Litvin arrives at the Taycan, looking all around it, swiping to open the charging port and slamming the passenger-side door before hopping behind the wheel. The car crashes through the front window of the dealership, with Litvin then claiming that he mixed up the pedals.
The big question is, did he really accidentally nail the throttle instead of the brake, or did he just take delivery of the car in a particulary smashy way? According to Motor1, this really is Litvin's car.
One of Litvin's previous viral videos involved him torching his own Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S after he alleged that it was unreliable and that the dealership wasn't doing enough to help the matter, Motor1 notes. He's clearly fine with destroying an expensive car. Thing is, destroying cars gets clicks. The more expensive or desirable, the more the internet loves to offer up a take on it, be it rage or laughs. At over 4.4 million views at the time of this writing, the Taycan oops—real or faked—certainly got an ample amount of attention.
Litvin is awfully calm after crashing the Taycan, after all.
Per Motor1, the Taycan Turbo S retails in Russia for 15,669,407 rubles, which works out to just a little over $212,000 U.S. at today's exchange rate. It's certainly not worth that anymore, though. Driving it through the showroom windows is even worse than driving it off the lot when it comes to instant new-car post-purchase depreciation.
