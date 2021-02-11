Russian Vlogger Shows Off Porsche Taycan’s Instant Torque by Smashing Through Dealership Window

The big question is, did he really accidentally nail the throttle instead of the brake, or did he just take delivery of the car in a particulary smashy way? According to Motor1, this really is Litvin's car.

One of Litvin's previous viral videos involved him torching his own Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S after he alleged that it was unreliable and that the dealership wasn't doing enough to help the matter, Motor1 notes. He's clearly fine with destroying an expensive car. Thing is, destroying cars gets clicks. The more expensive or desirable, the more the internet loves to offer up a take on it, be it rage or laughs. At over 4.4 million views at the time of this writing, the Taycan oops—real or faked—certainly got an ample amount of attention.

Litvin is awfully calm after crashing the Taycan, after all.

Per Motor1, the Taycan Turbo S retails in Russia for 15,669,407 rubles, which works out to just a little over $212,000 U.S. at today's exchange rate. It's certainly not worth that anymore, though. Driving it through the showroom windows is even worse than driving it off the lot when it comes to instant new-car post-purchase depreciation.

[H/T sharkwerks via Archduck Maxyenko]

