Watch This Man Reach Peak Relaxation and Light Up a Cigarette During a Spirit Airlines Flight

A woman in a Spirit Airlines flight headed to Minneapolis International Airport on May 21 shows a man making himself at home and lighting a cigarette mid-flight. It's unknown what caused the bearded man to forget about the federal laws prohibiting this, but as the video shows, he was quickly reminded of them when a nearby passenger flagged down an attendant.

The woman filming claimed on the video's description that the man looked inebriated when he boarded the plane and made several loud outbursts throughout the flight. We're not exactly sure what "loud outbursts" means, but we'll take a guess and say it was farting. Shortly before the plane began its descent, the man sat up and pulled out a cigarette, having forgotten that he's on a flight (or anywhere on earth, for that matter), sparking a smoke as he lounges back without a care in the world.

Understandably so, another passenger becomes alarmed and calls over a flight attendant, who puts out the smoke. Apart from, you know, smoking on an airplane in mid-flight, the man didn’t cause any other issues and was removed from the plane by airport police upon arrival.