Airplane Passenger With Horrific, Pus-Oozing Leg Wound Is What Travel Nightmares Are Made Of

There are many downsides to modern travel via airplane. For starters, there are the long wait times at busy airports and the heightened security due to terror threats—and not to mention really slow people who can't remove their shoes and unbag their electronics in a quick and organized manner. However, the worst thing about traveling is being stuffed into a flying tube with other people, especially when they have open wounds with pus and other bodily fluids gushing out of them.

Thanks to the Passenger Shaming Instagram account, a sort of hub where travelers can submit photos and videos of shenanigans they've witnessed while traveling, we can see a man hanging out in shorts, no socks or shoes on, and a bandage of some sort near his knee. Unfortunately, the bandage apparently wasn't strong enough to hold the immense amount of vomit-colored pus that had leaked out from the...opening. The amount of discharge was so great that it had formed a small puddle on the carpeted aircraft floor near his heel.