10.3 Million Pounds of Rock Tumble 1,000 Feet Onto Colorado Highway, Closing It Indefinitely

A colossal rockfall has forced the closure of a Colorado highway after more than 10 million pounds of rock tumbled down the side of a mountain and across the road.

The landslide occurred early Friday afternoon according to COtrip, blocking CO 145 between Dolores and Rico, Colorado. KDVR reports that the rockslide originated from a cliff face approximately 1,000 feet above the roadway, from which over 10 million pounds of rock was displaced, making this slide about the size of the one that closed Angeles Crest in February.