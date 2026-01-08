All Jeep and Chrysler Plug-In Hybrid Models Are Officially Dead: Exclusive

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Just a few years ago, Jeep touted the Wrangler 4xe as the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America, and the herald of a new electrification strategy. Today it’s dead, along with every other plug-in model Stellantis sells in the United States.

You read that correctly: Jeep and Chrysler have officially discontinued production of their respective plug-in hybrid models. As of the end of the 2025 model year, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Chrysler Pacifica PHEV have all officially been discontinued—not paused or back-burnered. Just donezo.

“Stellantis continually evaluates its product strategy to meet evolving customer needs and regulatory requirements,” a Stellantis spokesperson told The Drive via email. “With customer demand shifting, Stellantis will phase out plug‑in hybrid (PHEV) programs in North America beginning with the 2026 model year, and focus on more competitive electrified solutions, including hybrid and range‑extended vehicles where they best meet customer needs.”

“This approach reinforces the company’s commitment to offering advanced propulsion systems that maximize efficiency and provide options from internal combustion to hybrid range‑extended, and fully electric solutions,” the spokesperson continued.

On a tip from a reader, The Drive reported Monday that the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xes had both disappeared from their respective “Build and Price” tools on Jeep’s website. After our story was originally published, a Jeep spokesperson confirmed that an active stop-sale remained in place on all 4xe models due to ongoing recall campaigns, but stopped short of addressing their absence from the website itself. Now we know why they vanished.

This signals a firm pivot away from existing plug-in hybrid architectures across the company’s U.S. portfolio. Going forward, the company will focus its electrification efforts on range-extended EVs and conventional series hybrids. This means the range-extended Ram EV (and any unannounced products riding on the same architecture) remain in the pipeline.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!