The 2026 Jeep Recon Starts at No Less Than $67,000 and Has 650 HP

It’s not often that an entirely new Jeep model comes along, but that’s what we have here with the new Recon. It’s an unibody off-roader that’s powered by batteries and nothing else. The historic automaker has been teasing it for a long time, and we’ve had a pretty good idea of what it looks like for roughly three years. Still, this is officially it, and I must say that it’s a curious thing.

The appetite for such a rig is down significantly compared to when Jeep began developing it, and even harsher is the regulatory climate it enters into, with the EV tax credit completely gone. Hopefully, you and somebody—anybody else—with a bank account will be tempted enough by the Recon’s specs to spend $66,995 on one after destination fees.

Joel Feder

It’s certainly rapid, with 650 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 miles per hour happens in as little as 3.6 seconds with Sport mode active, too. I’m not sure those are the stats that Jeep people care about, but hey, it’s got ’em.

A better way to gauge the Recon’s off-road potential is by looking at its fundamentals. The four-door-only SUV has a wheelbase of 112.9 inches, which is 3.8 inches shorter than the Grand Cherokee‘s and 5.5 inches shorter than the Wrangler Unlimited’s. Overall length is a different story, however, as it’s just .2 inches shorter than a Grand Cherokee from nose to tail and 4.9 inches longer than a four-door Wrangler. Ground clearance is kind of meh at 9.1 inches despite the Moab trim’s standard 33-inch all-terrain tires.

Joel Feder

I’m sure those tires have a lot to do with the Recon’s max range estimate of 250 miles from its 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The boxy bodywork has to play a big role in it, too, and I’m curious how far it can go on a charge with the doors off. At least you don’t need tools to remove them.

Jeep notes in its press release that the Recon features Selec-Terrain traction management. That’s a five-mode system you can toggle for different weather and surfaces, and the Moab model gets a sixth mode for rocks. It also has a locking rear differential when it comes to hardware, though the front diff is completely open.

Joel Feder

The interior is admittedly snazzy, and it’s clear that this is leagues above a base Wrangler. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard, and next to it, there’s a big ol’ 14.5-inch horizontal infotainment display that’s apparently the largest fitted to a Jeep. It runs the familiar UConnect 5 operating system, which features a new Trails Offroad app that provides a “comprehensive” guide to off-road routes throughout the U.S. and Canada. And because the Recon is an EV, it also provides Dynamic Range Mapping to help you plan charging on long trips (or even just medium ones, really).

Joel Feder

I think the Recon is cool in theory, but I’m not sure how it will be in practice given the big price tag. If off-roading is your number one priority, a Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited is the clear choice for about $12,000 less. You can even get a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe plug-in hybrid for less. You’d have to really not want a gas engine to go with the Recon. Or, at least, really not want a Wrangler.

Maybe that’s you, though.

