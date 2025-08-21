The 2026 Jeep Cherokee Returns as a 37 MPG Hybrid starting at $37,000

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Jeep Cherokee has led a long, meandering, and (more than once) interrupted life. From enthusiast darling to on-again/off-again volume crossover, its life has also been complicated. After a few years in “off-again” mode, the Cherokee is returning for 2026, where it will slot into a growing Jeep lineup that just recently added the battery-electric Wagoneer S and will soon gain the off-roady Recon, along with returning and new Hemi-powered variants of some existing models. After years of price creep and increasing exclusivity, Jeep is doing its best to pivot back to the people.

And what do people want right now? Put simply, hybrids.

In case you hadn’t noticed, rugged midsize SUVs are kind of hot right now. Don’t believe me? Check your favorite manufacturer. If it hasn’t already added one to the lineup, chances are it will be along shortly. Nope, nothing’s sacred anymore.

But Cherokee? The Cherokee helped create this space. And what’s the saying? “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” right?

You’d be forgiven for finding the last-gen Cherokee somewhat uninspiring. It lacked previous incarnations’ squared-off shoulders and rough-around-the-edges finish. Both were still present when Jeep renamed it the Liberty, but in exchange, you got a chassis cast from powdered rust and half-hearted prayers.

At launch, the Cherokee will ship in just one configuration: an all-wheel-drive hybrid. The 1.6-liter turbocharged engine is paired with an electric motor and a 1.08-kWh NCM-Graphite battery. Nope, no plug. Total power output is rated at 210 horses and 230 lb-ft of torque. Power gets to all four wheels via a CVT and Jeep’s “Active Drive I” 4×4 system, which includes a simple single-speed transfer case and automatic torque apportionment. We’re told it’ll return a very un-Jeep-like 37 mpg combined.

The 2026 Cherokee will start at $36,995 (including a $1,995 destination charge)—or at least it will eventually. Jeep is launching with the Limited and Overland ($42,495 and $45,995, respectively) this fall, and will introduce the base and Laredo ($39,995) models in early 2026.

As for the fun stuff? Stay tuned. There’s a Trailhawk coming.

Got a tip? Let us know at tip@thedrive.com