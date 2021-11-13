How Jeep Design and Engineering Faced off on the New Grand Cherokee

If the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee were a child, chief engineer Tom Seel and lead designer Mark Allen would be dedicated but disparate co-parents doing the best they can for the sake of their progeny. One parent is happy to let the kid play more hours of video games. The other wants him to read more books. Families that have it figured it out know how to work together for the most positive outcome. It’s not always easy for the design team and engineering team to mesh when they’re looking at a vehicle project from different perspectives. Seel and Allen, each a Jeep veteran for decades, understand when to lean in and when to let the other lead.

Kristin Shaw

“If developing a car were easy, we’d put together a spreadsheet and go,” Seel told me at a sit-down in Moab, Utah, where I had a chance to put the new Grand Cherokee through its paces. “But it’s not like that. There are constant balances and tradeoffs, and we did have a few –“ “ –tense moments?” Allen breaks in with a grin. Seel agrees, emphasizing that no one took any conflict personally. It was all about what was right for the car, the two of them acting as co-guardians. “It will sound corny, but the Jeep always had to win; it wasn’t me or him,” Allen says. “Tension builds between design and engineering, but the car has got to be first.” From all sides, the Jeep team knows the Grand Cherokee is a staple product, the heritage of which dates back nearly 30 years. If one end of the Jeep spectrum is the Wrangler, the other is most certainly the Grand Cherokee, Allen says. When the planning process started for a bottom-up redesign for the popular two-row SUV, former Jeep boss Mike Manley pushed hard for off-roading improvements. Allen believes the new version achieved this goal, particularly in the articulation, and he says it has a more comfortable ride than the previous generation.

Stretching the Boundaries For model year 2022, the Grand Cherokee is longer and wider, with 3.7 inches in the back and close to two inches in the wheelbase. That alone was a vigorous tug of war; at different parts during the process, either the design team or engineering team would have to give, and the difference could be as tiny as a single millimeter. Allen was passionate about increasing the track by 36 millimeters (18 millimeters on each side) to give the Grand Cherokee a more planted feel, and it was on him to convince the engineering team it was a worthwhile change. “That’s me sticking my nose into a lot of technical issues: suspension, steering, and so on,” Allen says. “Really, when you’re architecting a suspension, the appearance is at the bottom of the list, and Tom helped me get it where I wanted it.”

