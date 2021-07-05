Watch a Jeep Grand Cherokee Get KO’d by Lightning in Terrifying Video

According to the video description, there was a severe thunderstorm warning and flash flood warning active at the time of the strike. A married couple with two young children were all passengers in the vehicle, and they each got out safe.

In the event of a lightning strike, a car's body acts like a Faraday cage, directing the energy of the bolt around the passengers of the vehicle. The National Weather Service says that a strike may ruin tires, shatter windshields, and destroy a vehicle's electrical system. It may also start a fire, in which case the vehicle needs to be evacuated as quickly as possible. Although we don't know if a fire started here, it seems unlikely as all of the vehicle's passengers were unharmed.

The footage here is stunning to watch and the vehicle's occupants are lucky to be ok. If there's a severe thunderstorm warning, it's often best to just stay inside.

