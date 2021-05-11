Lightning Strikes Highway, Sends Chunk of Road Through Ford F-150's Windshield

The odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime are, apparently, one in 15,300. That stat sounds incredibly specific but it came from weather.gov, and if the government says it, then it's got to be true. Anyhow, I went searching on that same site to see the odds of your Ford F-150 being trashed by a piece of road that was struck by lightning, and I came up empty-handed. Looks like this wrecked pickup in Florida is a real rarity, then.

A viral Facebook post initially shared by Walton County Fire Rescue shows a Ford that looks like it went through a tornado. Its windshield has an enormous hole smack-dab in the center and as you can see from the other photos, the object passed all the way through the back glass as well. According to the fire rescue squad, said object was a chunk of road that was sent airborne after lightning struck directly in front of the truck. It then hit the debris at highway speeds, resulting in the carnage you see here. And no, the same thing probably didn't happen to your buddy's uncle once.