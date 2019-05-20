Dash Cam Video: Lightning Strikes Massive Tree That Falls on Unlucky Ford F-150 Pickup Truck

The tree just narrowly misses colliding with the pickup, though Mullins doesn't have enough time to react to the new obstacle on the road and collides with the fallen wood. Fortunately, both the driver and passenger escaped with no injuries and the F-150's front bumper took the bulk of the cosmetic damage. Mullins notes that the Ford he was driving was his dream truck and that, sadly, he didn't have full coverage on the F-150.

Several bystanders observed the events and began filming. Though the crash itself wasn't captured from multiple angles, the aftermath certainly was. Mullins'pickup was seen parked next to the burning tree with wood and branches scattered across the roadway. Firefighters with the Eugene Springfield Fire department told local news that the lightning strike sent debris flying more than 200 yards.