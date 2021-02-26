Three-Row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Pricing Starts Cheaper Than You’d Think at $38,690
You can still option it north of $65,000 if you so choose, but that base price isn't too shabby.
Jeep's line of SUVs has always been about "more." More off-road capability, more luxury, and now, more people.
In January, the automaker announced the addition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, complete with a third row of seating to expand the total passenger count to seven. And today, we know exactly how much that extra space will cost.
To kick things off is the base Grand Cherokee L Laredo priced at $38,690 (inclusive of $1,695 in destination charges), though costs quickly begin to rise as you head towards the top Summit model. That particular trim begins at $58,690, though it can climb as high as $62,290 if equipped with both a V8 engine and four-wheel-drive. And if you're feeling extra fancy, you're free to enter the Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve, which will cost between $63,690 and $66,985 depending on options. And as always, four-wheel-drive is an optional add-on to any trim for an extra $2,000.
Vehicles equipped with the Limited trim will start at $45,690 and receive Capri leather seats. Both first and second rows are heated, as is the steering wheel. Small premium features like remote start and a power liftgate are standard. The Overland trim is slightly more expensive at $54,690, but adds ventilated Nappa leather seats, plus navigation, a hands-free liftgate, dual-pane sunroof, and more.
The $58,690 Summit receives premium quilted leather seats with massaging functionality, active driving assist, 360-degree surround-view camera, LED fog lamps, and other luxury touches specific to the trim. Meanwhile, buyers really looking for comfort should set their eyes on the the top-of-the-line Summit Reserve where there's Palermo leather and waxed walnut wood trim. The second-row seats are ventilated, and all passengers can enjoy the 19-speaker McIntosh premium sound system. The Summit Reserve is also distinguishable by larger 21-inch wheels and its $63,690 starting price tag.
To give a quick comparison to Jeep's two-row offering, the standard Grand Cherokee Laredo starts at $35,715 (including $1,495 in destination charges) and the Summit's entry price climbs to $54,805.
This means that there is a solid difference in pricing ranging from between $2,975 and $3,885 depending on the trim—for some, this could equate to choosing between four-wheel-drive and an extra set of seats. While there is no Summit Reserve trim available for the two-row, there are performance trims like the SRT and Trackhawk which have not been announced for the three-row Grand Cherokee L.
With the price increase comes a slurry of extra features. Jeep has baked in adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, and other safety features as standard in the Grand Cherokee L, as well as made visual improvements through all-new exterior lighting. The interior also receives some price-justifying upgrades like a large 10.25-inch display running Stellantis' Uconnect 5 software, plus new tip-and-slide second-row seats.
The all-new, seven-seater Jeep Grand Cherokee L will begin arriving on dealer lots in the second quarter of 2021.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
