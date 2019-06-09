New Ultima RS Supercar Is a 1,200-HP, Stick-Shift Track Weapon That’s Also Road-Legal

Ultima Sports, the English supercar manufacturer who helped develop the legendary McLaren F1, has debuted a new track toy called the Ultima RS. It's the brand’s new flagship model, sporting the best performance the company offers and a major thirst for the records held by the current crop of production supercars and hypercars.

The Ultima RS features a distinct body shape that’s been present on all of Ultima's models throughout its 35-year history, which is shamelessly modeled after Group C Le Mans race cars. The new RS has been further refined with better aerodynamics, more downforce, and less weight thanks to the bevy of new carbon fiber parts poking out of its muscular hull.

Nearly every part of the Ultima RS is customizable, from the wheels to the engine. Buyers can choose between half a dozen Chevrolet V-8s for the heart of their RS, from a 430 horsepower LS3 to an 800 horsepower LT5, the latter of which can be further upgraded to produce 1,200 ponies. The range-topping LT5-powered RS is said to hit 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed above 250 mph, but even the "slowest" RS will accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and easily push its way past 180 mph. Optional 362mm brake discs with six-piston calipers stop the Ultima RS dead from 100 mph in 3.3 seconds.