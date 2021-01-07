2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Adds Three Rows of Seats and Lots More Luxury

With room for up to seven passengers, the Grand Cherokee L's second row seats fold and slide forward to allow easier access to the third row, which has available power-folding seats and 30.3 inches of legroom. And at 47 cubic feet, you get 11 cubic feet of extra storage behind the second row in the L, while with all the seats folded flat, the long-wheelbase SUV's hauling capacity grows to 85 cubic feet.

Customers will also be able to choose between two engines and three drive systems, with air suspension and a bucket of new technologies landing on the options lists.

Following the three-row Grand Cherokee L that's 6.9-inches longer than the current model, expect the classic two-row variant to follow at the end of this year, along with the electrified 4xe. 2022 model year Cherokees will add hands-free driving capability, while all fifth-generation Grand Cherokees come with an independent front and multi-link rear suspension.

The car is new but the engines are very familiar. With both connected to Jeep's eight-speed automatic, the 2021 Grand Cherokee keeps the 3.6-liter Penstar V6 with start-stop as standard, offering 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque with either rear-, all-, or four-wheel drive. On the Overland and Summit models, the 5.7-liter V8 will also be available, pairing 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque with cylinder deactivation and four-wheel drive.

Slightly less powerful than the current two-row, the 2021 Grand Cherokee retains the current tow rating of up to 6,200 pounds with the V6, and 7,200 pounds with the V8.