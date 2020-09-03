The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Is Rugged American Opulence on Four Wheels

Among the responsibly plush materials are a total of seven screens, each measuring bigger than 10 inches. In front of the driver sits a fully digital instrument display while infotainment duties fall to a pair of touchscreens stacked one on top of the other à la Audi's high-end offerings. For the first time ever in an SUV, the front row passenger also gets their own touchscreen, modern Ferrari-style. Because, y'know, why not.

Moving back to the second row, a shared screen controlling the HVAC is situated in between the two captain's chairs which sit behind another pair of televisions on the back of the front-seat headrests. All in all, that's more than 75 collective inches worth of pixels. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept is American tech excess at its worst, er, best.

Speaking of which, the downright indulgent number of screens isn't the only thing that makes this car staunchly American. While the new Ford F-150 has an American flag hidden on the side of the dash as an Easter egg, this Jeep's stars and stripes can be found accompanying the "Grand Wagoneer" badging on the bottoms of both of the front doors.

Look closely and you'll also find that the full-pane glass roof features a map of Detroit. Appropriately, the production Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be built in Warren, Michigan when assembly begins in 2021 likely as a 2022 model. The two will kick off what Jeep says will eventually be an entire "portfolio" of premium Wagoneer vehicles.