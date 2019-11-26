Spy Shots Suggest 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Will Ride on Ram 1500 Truck Platform

While Fiat-Chrysler confirmed in February that a new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are in the pipeline for 2021, we've yet to see a real hint of the finalized, modernized three-row design. Now spy photographers have captured the best images of a large, camouflaged SUV that definitively looks like the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer in early road testing. First, the vehicle in the images looks like the right size to be riding on a Ram 1500 truck platform, so it's a strong possibility that Jeep will be returning to the body-on-frame SUV category with its reborn Wagoneer. That means it'll almost definitely feature a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 among other powertrain options, as Car and Driver points out. Don't be surprised to also see the eTorque mild-hybrid setup from the Ram along with some sort of V-6 offering. The 3.6-liter Pentastar block currently found across FCA's lineup will be a decade old by the time this truck hits the streets, but FCA loves nothing more than to max out a product or part lifespan, so it could find its way over here as well.

A plug-in hybrid variant is also likely in due time, as Jeep has previously discussed its development of the technology.