NHTSA Opens Investigation on 2018, 2019 Jeep Wrangler Over Faulty Frame Welds

Jeep's flagship Wrangler is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over concerns that the welds on the 2018 and 2019 frames may not be up to par with federal safety standards.

The NHTSA's investigation officially opened earlier this week, but the timeline that precedes the regulatory body's investigation spans nearly 11 months. According to the agency, several private citizens filed complaints with the NHTSA in which they outlined key defects in 2018 and 2019 model year Jeep Wranglers pertaining to the quality of the welds on the vehicle's frame.

Specifically, the individuals outlined various alleged defects which are claimed to have been spotted on affected year Wrangler frames including welds which were porous, as well as welds with either under or over-penetration. Additionally, the complainants note areas which had excessive welding, excessive splattering, or excessive slag (a byproduct of the welding process) present at a variety of locations on the frame assembly.

In November 2018, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opened a Defect Petition to evaluate if the individuals' claims warranted an investigation. This begins with a preliminary evaluation of the matter and escalates to an investigation process with the OEM if needed. Should the ODI not find the matter sufficiently settled and require additional information, it may upgrade the investigation to include an engineering analysis before it determines if a defect exists. Only after this has been completed can the NHTSA mandate a recall, if necessary, to remediate possible safety concerns. More about the NHTSA and ODI's process can be found on its website.

According to a member on JL Wrangler Forums who filed a complaint that follows a similar timeline to the one described above, the ODI reached out to ask questions about the poster's vehicle, including questions about photos that were sent to the agency.