This Jeep Wrangler 6×6 'Terminator' With Questionable Mods Can Be Yours for $74,955

Peeking at the photos, however, reveals there are some technical inconsistencies with the posted details. It appears this Wrangler actually comes with an automatic transmission and given the lack of photos we're not even sure what's under the hood. Needless to say, leaving the stock engine to power the extra mass wouldn't be a good idea at all.

Based on the price, we doubt that it’s a Hellcat-powered Wrangler 6x6 like the one we stumbled upon a few months ago, which boasts more than 707 horsepower. The listing is also missing key information, such as who did the conversion, what methods were employed, and what other modifications have been performed to make sure it still lives up to its Rubicon name.

If you're looking for something with a little more presence and oomph under the hood, Hennessey also makes a Chevrolet Silverado 6x6 dubbed the "Goliath." It costs $375,000.