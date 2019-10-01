Patent Filing Shows Ford Bronco Roof Could be Far Easier to Remove Than Jeep Wrangler's

Ford is expected to level the rebooted Bronco at the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, which today dominate the swelling midsize off-roader market. To beat the Jeeps at their own game, Ford is supposedly working on ensuring the Bronco one-ups both its rivals in every conceivable metric, plus some ways that aren't normally measured, like how easy it is to take off the doors and roof. Ford has been going nuts patenting removable door mechanisms believed to be for the Bronco and according to patent documents that surfaced last week, the Blue Oval could apply this same thinking to the Bronco's roof.

Images from the documents published Sept. 26 by Patent Swarm depict removable roof assemblies held on by two pairs of latches and an "alignment bracket" that essentially wedges itself down against the front edge of the bed. In theory, all that you need to remove this roof is a pair of hands and enough muscle to lift the assembly once it's loose.