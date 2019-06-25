2021 Ford Bronco Engine Option Leaks, Revealing Ranger's 2.3-Liter Turbo-Four

The information was originally spotted by Off-Road.com and remains live on canadiantire.ca as of this writing. The configurator allows you to select the 2021 model year, which in turn locks "Ford Trucks" as the sole make and "Bronco" as the only vehicle currently listed. The final dropdown menu provides engine choices for whatever car you're investigating; the single option for the 2021 Ford Bronco is a "4-140 2.3L DOHC." That represents Ford's 2.3-liter turbo-four, versions of which are found in the Mustang, the new Ford Explorer, and the Ford Ranger, where it makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Oh, Canada—land of poutine, NBA champions, and possibly one of the most tantalizing automotive news leaks of the year. Auto parts emporium Canadian Tire recently updated its website to include the highly-anticipated 2021 Ford Bronco in its parts finder tool, and it's seemingly confirmed one of the engine choices in the process: a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder.

Its use in the new Bronco doesn't come as a huge shock; the SUV will share both a platform and a plant with the U.S.-market Ranger, so logic suggests it will receive the pickup's engine in a similar tune and possibly its 10-speed automatic gearbox as well. But its highly unlikely for that to be the sole powertrain option like it is in the Ranger, as Ford has previously confirmed plans for a hybrid Bronco. A seven-speed manual transmission has also been rumored.

And before you pre-judge the "puny" four-cylinder, go drive the new Ranger. Paired to that automatic, it's quick and well-sorted, and one of the best all-around powertrains currently found in a midsize truck. It's a solid lightweight performance alternative to a V-6, or even a V-8 in the right application. And it should be noted that the Jeep Wrangler, which remains number one on the Bronco's hit list, also offers a turbo-four at a premium on certain trims.

The Drive reached out to Ford for comment on the apparent leak, and the automaker declined to comment. So officially, we still know very little about the Bronco, except that it's slated to be revealed sometime in 2020. But unofficially, we now know the Bronco will offer a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, removable doors, serious off-road abilities, a classic look, and more.