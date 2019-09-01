Pony up and Buy This One-Owner 1994 Ford Bronco Centurion With Only 41,000 Original Miles

Not everyone has heard of the rare Ford Bronco Centurion, but there's great news for those that love the four-door brute: this one's for sale on Ebay right now, sporting just 40,000 original miles. This truck's also about as mint as it gets. Showing almost zero wear for its age and use, there’s not much to nitpick with the Centurion's condition. The truck is a C-150, meaning it was based on the F-150 at the time. Centurion also made a C-350, which was built on, you guessed it, the F-350.

Ebay

The seller says that it’s been a Florida truck since new, meaning rust and corrosion are likely minimal. It’s not surprising since this is one of the most Florida things we’ve ever seen. The tan leather interior appears to be in great shape and the Centurion-stamped wood paneling looks to be clean as well. Someone with a taste for the finer things in life has even added a CB radio and a VCR, rounding out the full-on '90s feature set.

Ebay