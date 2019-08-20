One-Owner 1988 Ford Bronco II for Auction Is Likely the Cleanest Example We'll Ever See

Now that the Radwood Effect has hit full stride, we’re seeing more and more super-mint vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s hit the market at wildly inflated prices. This gem from 1988 has been bid up to just $7,600 at the time of this article’s writing, but there are still six days left for it to climb into the stratosphere. And what a gem it is, showing just 27,000 original miles on the odometer.

Under the hood, there’s a fuel-injected, 2.9-liter V-6 that made 140 horsepower when new. Almost everything is original, but the seller has replaced an oil cap and part of the exhaust. There’s a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive and power can be sent to all four of the sweet '80s-era, 15-inch, cast-aluminum wheels.