2021 Ford Bronco to Be Revealed in March, Smaller 'Bronco Sport' in April: Report

Ford's decision to bring back its boxy Bronco SUV has been in the works for some time now, and fans of the platform have been eagerly waiting for the nameplate's revival. Now, according to a report from Automotive News, that day is just around the corner.

Reports indicate that details of the Bronco's launch were quietly slipped to Ford dealers during the National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) show in Las Vegas late last week. Ford's aggressive rollout of the Bronco will reportedly begin with the full reveal in the second half of March. Shortly afterward, the smaller Bronco Sport (formerly rumored to be the "baby Bronco") will be unveiled presumably at the New York Auto Show in early April. Both a two- and four-door version of the Bronco family are to be expected, meaning that we will once again see the return of a two-door SUV to the market, something that the original Bronco was incredibly famous for once upon a time.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that the all-new Bronco would be revealed "this spring" and its "small, rugged, yet-to-be-named SUV would follow later in the year."