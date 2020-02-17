2021 Ford Bronco to Be Revealed in March, Smaller 'Bronco Sport' in April: Report
It's the final countdown.
Ford's decision to bring back its boxy Bronco SUV has been in the works for some time now, and fans of the platform have been eagerly waiting for the nameplate's revival. Now, according to a report from Automotive News, that day is just around the corner.
Reports indicate that details of the Bronco's launch were quietly slipped to Ford dealers during the National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) show in Las Vegas late last week. Ford's aggressive rollout of the Bronco will reportedly begin with the full reveal in the second half of March. Shortly afterward, the smaller Bronco Sport (formerly rumored to be the "baby Bronco") will be unveiled presumably at the New York Auto Show in early April. Both a two- and four-door version of the Bronco family are to be expected, meaning that we will once again see the return of a two-door SUV to the market, something that the original Bronco was incredibly famous for once upon a time.
A Ford spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that the all-new Bronco would be revealed "this spring" and its "small, rugged, yet-to-be-named SUV would follow later in the year."
The smaller Bronco Sport is expected to go on sale later this year while its full-size sibling will target a release of early 2021. Ford expects sales volume to reach at least 200,000 units by next year. The vehicles themselves won't be the only profit center surrounding the Bronco, reportedly, as Ford is also targeting buyers with a hefty number of cool accessories meant to boost revenue while capitalizing on the vehicle customization trend.
It's clear that Ford is targeting the adventure market and looking to encroach on a segment primarily dominated by Jeep, and one where the Land Rover Defender will play soon. With a removable hardtop and doors that can allegedly be unhinged (then stored in the vehicle's cargo area), the Bronco's off-road idiosyncrasies play out quite similar to its direct competitors.
