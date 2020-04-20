This Is the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Interior Completely Uncovered

When it comes to the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, so far we've pretty much seen the whole megillah without it actually being revealed in an official capacity. Partially camouflaged testers, completely bare display models—you name it. The only part we haven't gotten a look at is the rugged, compact crossover's interior. That is, until today. A fresh batch of spy shots hit our inbox today showing the Baby Bronco's uncovered cabin, a relatively simple space with a mix of modern tech and plenty of old-school buttons. Let's dive right in.

Spiedbilde

There's a decently sized screen sitting smack dab in the middle, which is large enough to be the dash's focal point without it being a major distraction to the driver. It's also been more or less incorporated into the overall shape rather than simply being stuck atop the dashboard, making for a more streamlined look. Additionally, the controls for volume, radio tuning, and more fit nicely below the screen while there's a storage slot underneath that's suitably sized for pocket-friendly items like your phone or wallet.

Spiedbilde

The Bronco Sport's push-button start switch is mounted to the left of the cubby hole on a splash of orange trim; further down, you'll spot the HVAC controls. This looks to be a mid-tier model with features like cloth seats and a plastic-looking steering wheel, though there's still a digital display in the center of the instrument cluster, showing what looks to be some sort of nature imagery. This is pure speculation, but it's been reported that the Bronco Sport will have outdoorsy trim names like Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands—zoom in on the small part of the gauge cluster display that's visible, and you'll it bears a strong resemblance to photos of Big Bend National Park in Texas.

Spiedbilde

While you're in there, note the tachometer to the left, which redlines at 6,500 RPM. Higher-spec models will, of course, boast luxuries like leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and possibly even a larger digital instrument cluster display. Undoubtedly the most divisive feature of the Baby Bronco's interior is its rotary dial shifter, which has basically become standard on all Ford SUVs and crossovers. Traditionalists will call for a simpler setup like what's in the F-Series line of trucks, though this Escape-based trucklet is as far from old-school as they come. Just look at the orange accents that adorn the door panels and dash, along with the seat bolsters' orange stitching.

Spiedbilde

Keen eyes will also spot what looks to be a Hill Descent Control button below the electronic parking brake, once again reiterating that while the Bronco Sport is geared more for urban roundabouts, it can handle itself well on gravel or snow. Previous leaks indicate that all-wheel-drive will come as standard, along with 1.5- or 2.0-liter EcoBoost engines, similar to what's found in the Escape. At this point, it's hard to say when Ford might really, actually, officially debut the Bronco Sport. Reports claim that the full-size Bronco's reveal is still planned for the spring of this year, though its smaller sister model's expected March show date has already gone past. Ford also announced that Bronco Sport production has been delayed until September, meaning we may not seem customer models hit the road until late this year or early 2021.

BroncoSportForum.com