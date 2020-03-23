2021 Ford Bronco Sport Shows Its Size Next to an Explorer in Latest Leak

At this point, it almost seems normal to hear about another 2021 Ford Bronco leak with each passing day. To give the automaker some credit, everything about the larger Bronco and smaller Bronco Sport was kept under wraps longer than expected—but when the floodgates opened up, they really opened up. This latest spy shot shows the Bronco Sport completely out in the open parked at an unnamed Ford facility, and helpfully, it's sitting next to a new Explorer to offer the first real clues about the so-called Baby Bronco's real size.

Eagle-eyed Bronco Sport Forum member 93_SVT_3503 grabbed a video of the new SUV, viewable at this link, and we've screengrabbed a few choice frames to embed here. The good news is the Ford Bronco Sport is notably smaller than the Explorer. Deep into the age of model bloat, I'm happy to see there are still some appropriately sized vehicles sneaking through. Though its hood and roof appear to sit at roughly the same height as the Explorer's, the Bronco Sport's flat beltline is lower, its front and rear overhangs are stubbier, and its wheelbase is much shorter.

Those of us with fond memories of early SUVs—like the old body-on-frame Explorer—have an additional reason to smile. From this angle, the blocky design of the new Bronco Sport sure looks like the tastefully rectangular first-gen Explorer produced between 1991 and 1994. It seems like Ford has really driven that throwback feeling home, and we're here for it. This truck does appear to be wearing some camouflage, as its flat fascia doesn't quite match the undisguised version seen earlier this month.

This is the first time anyone's snagged a photo of the Bronco Sport with its headlights on, though, revealing a cool DRL accent line running from the rounded projector lamp to the edges of the grille.