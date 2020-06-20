Here’s the Two-Door 2021 Ford Bronco Testing Out in the Desert

While there doesn't look to be any major new design traits to glean from the spy image, we do at least get another angle of the two-door. Enhanced versions of the image provide a close-up look, from which we can clearly spot a removable roof, hood-mounted tie-down hooks, and black fender flares which are filled out nicely with a set of chunky all-terrain tires. The wheels appear to sport a revolver-style design, adding to the Bronco's expansive catalog of available wheel options.

The full-size Bronco also looks to be significantly larger than the Escape-based Bronco Sport, giving a nice frame of reference. We still expect the Bronco to be similar in size to Jeep's Wrangler, with the two- and four-door models competing directly against each other when the Ford finally reaches production.

Details regarding the Bronco's powertrain are starting to clear up as it's still anticipated to launch with the Ranger's 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder as standard. Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 may also be in the cards, while a seven-speed manual transmission with an ultra-low crawler gear is all but confirmed. It's also rumored to have a locking front differential with electronically disconnecting sway bars—a feature that's currently only available on the Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Ram Power Wagon.

