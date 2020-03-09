This Is the First Photo of the Real 2021 Ford Bronco
The moment you've been waiting for is finally here.
The internet is awash in rumors and reports on the 2021 Ford Bronco, one of the year's most anticipated new model debuts and a critical test of Ford's all-in bet on trucks and SUVs. On the heels of a real photo of the smaller Bronco Sport in the metal leaking today, a convincing picture of what appears to be the undisguised full-size Bronco is now sweeping across forums and social media. And from all appearances and our own reporting, it's the real thing.
At first glance, this image seems to confirm everything we've heard and wished for regarding the reincarnated Bronco: a box-like shape, removable soft top, extant off-road abilities to match its ancestors, and a throwback design with round headlights and wide, upright grille. Specific details like the little upwards notch at the back of the rear passenger door also match the real leaked images of the larger Bronco that we've seen so far.
Possibly-real beadlock wheels, all-terrain tires, and a high-clearance front bumper show the Bronco's not messing around. Without any specific dimension measurements to go on, the approach and departure angles offered here look to rival the Jeep Wrangler, which is often bandied about as the only direct competition for the Bronco.
Admittedly, there's also evidence pointing to this as a possible render, like the too-wide fender flares, the way the open tailgate is missing its spare tire and seems to be tilted to one side, and the weird lighting reflections on the body (and a lack thereof on the windshield). The low resolution of the picture is also a bit suspect. But in speaking to a source who's seen the production model, The Drive can confirm that this is the real 2021 Ford Bronco—and plus, from all the design elements teased and leaked over the last couple years, there's nothing on here that stands out as an obvious red flag. It all tracks.
We reached out to Ford for a comment, and a spokesperson told us the automaker won't comment on future product speculation.
As we were writing this up, another image purporting to show the two-door Bronco was posted to Bronco6G.com, though we haven't been able to confirm its authenticity yet either. From a cursory analysis, this one looks like it was captured in a design studio, and the non-transparent windows and visible suspension components suggest this might be a styling buck. If that's the case, it still probably shares a ton with the final production model as well.
Stay tuned for more developments on the 2021 Ford Bronco, which are sure to come at extremely random times now that the leaking dam has finally burst.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com.
- RELATEDHere Are the 2021 Bronco Photos Ford Doesn't Want You To See"All I will say is get ready. It is everything we want it to be," the tipster wrote.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Completely Uncovered (UPDATE)The "Baby Bronco" breaks cover before its big sibling.READ NOW
- RELATEDNo, Ferrari Did Not Send a Cease and Desist Letter to This Rotary-Swapped 456 GT BuilderThe anatomy of a fake viral story.READ NOW