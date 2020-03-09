This Is the First Photo of the Real 2021 Ford Bronco

The internet is awash in rumors and reports on the 2021 Ford Bronco, one of the year's most anticipated new model debuts and a critical test of Ford's all-in bet on trucks and SUVs. On the heels of a real photo of the smaller Bronco Sport in the metal leaking today, a convincing picture of what appears to be the undisguised full-size Bronco is now sweeping across forums and social media. And from all appearances and our own reporting, it's the real thing.

At first glance, this image seems to confirm everything we've heard and wished for regarding the reincarnated Bronco: a box-like shape, removable soft top, extant off-road abilities to match its ancestors, and a throwback design with round headlights and wide, upright grille. Specific details like the little upwards notch at the back of the rear passenger door also match the real leaked images of the larger Bronco that we've seen so far.

Possibly-real beadlock wheels, all-terrain tires, and a high-clearance front bumper show the Bronco's not messing around. Without any specific dimension measurements to go on, the approach and departure angles offered here look to rival the Jeep Wrangler, which is often bandied about as the only direct competition for the Bronco.