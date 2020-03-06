Here Are the 2021 Bronco Photos Ford Doesn't Want You To See

The unnamed tipster claims that the full-size Bronco (a smaller, slightly curvier smaller Bronco is set to debut in April) is extremely rectangular, which we've seen in spy photos—but it's great to hear that the extra camouflage wasn't hiding a softer-than-expected exterior design. That full convertible roof—an upgrade from the last Bronco's half-convertible setup—was likewise strongly hinted by spy photos showing the truck with a floating third brake light mounted above the rear spare tire, instead of above the back window like you'd expect.

Last year, we detailed the number of patent filings related to removable door and roof systems Ford had applied for or received over the course of the Bronco's development timeline. From what the tipster says, it sounds like the automaker's pulling from a few of them.

"You can pull the hard top off and hit a button for the soft top to come up. There is like an oven in the back to store the windows."