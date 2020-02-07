Here's The Two-Door 2021 Ford Bronco Jumping Through The Snow

As we move closer to the 2021 Ford Bronco’s spring debut, the Detroit giant is being more brazen with its preproduction mules. Once shrouded in secret, Bronco mules have become quite common. And though we haven’t seen it sans the dizzying digital camouflage or heavily cladded bumpers, the latest spy shots reveal a two-door Bronco that very reminiscent of its boxy and beloved predecessor.

Set against a snowy Michigan backdrop, the spy shots show Ford’s engineers taking the Bronco out amongst the woods and thoroughly thrashing the forthcoming pickup. In a handful of the spy shots, you even see that the engineers caught some air, making good use of the truck’s supposedly off-road-tuned suspension, as well as its knobby off-road tires.