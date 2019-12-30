It Looks Like the 2021 Ford Bronco's LED Headlight Just Leaked Online

Although the revived Ford Bronco's incredibly hyped debut is just a short spell away, that hasn't stopped full forums of sleuth-y enthusiasts from finding out what they can about the new off-roader. So far, we've gathered reasonable hunches about the truck's powertrain and platform but, for the most part, its design has eluded the general public. Now, though, a photo of what is supposedly the 2021 Bronco's headlight has hit the web giving away a small piece of the secretive puzzle.

If you're familiar with the first-gen Bronco produced from 1966 to 1977, you'll recognize the basic layout of this headlight leaked by Bronco6G forum user DanG. It's got a distinctive oval ring which gives a nod to models of yesteryear, and a short LED bar off to the side that looks to serve as a daytime running light or blinker—perhaps both. One thing is for sure, though: it's unique to the Bronco and doesn't share any apparent characteristics with the F-Series or Ranger line of trucks.

Various renders have guessed at what the anticipated retro-futuristic model might look like, and this is on-brand with some of those fan drawings.