2021 Ford Bronco Sport: Our Clearest Look Yet

We know, we know. Yet another report on new pictures of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. The world has already seen photos of an undisguised production model in a few grainy images leaked from within a Ford facility earlier this month, and yesterday brought a glimpse of the rugged crossover parked next to a Ford Explorer to offer our first hint at its true size. Today, the latest batch of spy photos shows the Bronco Sport up close and crystal clear for our best look yet at the new trucklet.

The Bronco Sport's bottom half still sports a dazzle camouflage wrap, but again, it's not hiding anything we haven't seen before. Several crucial design elements are easily distinguishable in these high-resolution shots, taken in southeastern Michigan, including a slightly-stepped roofline that wasn't quite as apparent in the precious leaks. Every Bronco Sport we've seen so far has a roof rack as well.