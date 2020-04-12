2021 Ford Bronco Sport Production Delayed Until September

On another timeline, Ford is basking in the afterglow of its twin Bronco debuts over the last few weeks, the latter of which involved a splashy event with the smaller Bronco Sport model at last week's New York Auto Show. But we don't live in that universe—in our world, Ford's much-anticipated SUV launches are among the many events that have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The schedule for the bigger truck is still unclear, but a new report from Automotive News indicates the 2021 Bronco Sport will now enter production on September 7, almost two months later than originally planned.

The outlet reportedly got ahold of supplier information confirming the new target date. Instead of reaching dealers in late summer, the 2021 Bronco Sport will reportedly go on sale in the fall. You'll still see it before September—if you don't count the fact that you have seen it already—most likely at the rescheduled New York Auto Show in August.