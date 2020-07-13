The 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport Are About to Be Revealed (UPDATE)
You ready?
After an eternity of hype, a flood of leaks and several unanticipated delays, the day has finally come. Today is the day that we finally get to see the reborn 2021 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, two SUVs that Ford says will define its adventurous image for years to come. If you'll pardon me one last grand statement, it's no exaggeration to say that this launch is one of the most important from any automaker in some time—so let's get to it, shall we?
UPDATE: The Bronco is here! Check out the links at the bottom of the page for our in-depth coverage.
The curtain goes up at 8:00pm, ET, at which point you can tune into the livestream below. There's a whole TV programming extravaganza planned as well, but this is the link you really want:
The larger Bronco looks like it'll be everything enthusiasts wanted out of a retro revival truck—removable doors, removable roof, a manual transmission, massive tires, off-road gadgetry, and true throwback styling as a cherry on top. We don't expect to see a V8 model revealed tonight, but if you can forgive that absence, there's little to dread about what looks like the only true Jeep Wrangler competitor to emerge in the last twenty-odd years.
Meanwhile, the Ford Bronco Sport is something of a concession to reality—Ford's going to need to get more butts in Broncos than there are people interested in dailying an off-road toy if it wants to make this nameplate an enduring part of its lineup. So in place of the erstwhile Bronco II, the Bronco Sport is a unibody crossover (sharing its bones with the Ford Escape) that Ford claims will still live up to the high expectations that come with its badge. How exactly will it pull that off? That's perhaps the biggest question mark hovering over the evening.
We're about 15 minutes out! Check our homepage at 8:00pm ET when we'll be posting the full stories on both Broncos.
Update 8:10 p.m. ET: And it's here. Check out links to our coverage below, and tune in to The Drive the rest of the week for more on the Bronco and Bronco Sport.
2021 Ford Bronco: An Off-Road Legend Returns at $29,995
2021 Ford Bronco Sport: The $28K 'Baby' Bronco Is Built for Off-Roading, Too
The 2021 Ford Bronco's Off-Road Features Make It an Actual Crime to Stay on Pavement
Ford Torture-Tested the 2021 Bronco Sport Off-Road Just Like the Big Bronco
The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Compared to the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Compared to the Jeep Cherokee and Compass Trailhawk
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDWhy the 2021 Ford Bronco Has to Be a WinFord needs some victories. The new Bronco and Bronco Sport are expected to lead the way.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Has Big Plans for the Bronco Brand, and It Might Include a PickupThe Ford Bronco is now what the suits call a "brand," but that doesn't mean it's about to sully the name people love.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept Shows Off 450-HP Hemi V8 on Bronco’s Big DayThat's 6.4 liters of sweet, sweet American goodness.READ NOW