Watch a Stock 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Straight Up Wheel Its Way Through Moab
Really, guys—it's not bad.
It's not my job to convince anyone that the 2021 Bronco Sport is more than an urban runabout—It's Ford's. The Blue Oval has made it a point ever since the baby Bronco's introduction to show its off-road readiness, and lately, I think it's working. Of course, it all depends on what trim and options are equipped, but all-wheel-drive is standard and the top-level Badlands variant seems plenty capable. Take this one that was videoed four-wheeling—and sometimes three-wheeling—through Moab as evidence.
At this point, Bronco Nation has released a handful of clips featuring the full-size Bronco tackling notorious trails, the Escalator and Hell's Revenge among them. But this is the best look yet at the Bronco Sport maneuvering on Utah slickrock. Keep in mind that these are the typical stomping grounds of Jeep Wranglers, Toyota Land Cruisers and purpose-built UTVs; hardly a hotspot for compact utility vehicles.
Ground clearance doesn't seem to be an issue here for the Bronco Sport Badlands, which comes fitted with 29-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrains (and steel wheels!!!). Most of the action takes place at low speeds, which is fine for the torquey 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. What's more, its pint-sized stance turns out to be beneficial when navigating tight obstacles. Who'd've thunk it?
The first half is impressive, for sure, but it's the second half where you'll catch the real highlights. Starting around the 6:20 mark, the Bronco Sport begins its ascent up a rockin' climb that greatly tests suspension articulation. Here, you can see the crossover's independent front suspension (IFS)—a feature it shares with the full-size Bronco—at work. Some argue that a solid axle would be better in this case, providing better flex as well as an increased tire contact patch. Regardless of opinion, the Bronco Sport doesn't have any issues making it through with the help of a spotter.
Much of this was made possible thanks to the skilled driver and guide crew, but the Bronco Sport looked at-home and largely non-dramatic throughout the eight-minute video. It's not as capable as its full-size brethren, but then again, that was never the point. Why would Ford bother building two rigs with the same capabilities to fight against one another? It wouldn't, and truth be told, the Bronco Sport will be plenty for most people's four-wheeling needs.
We won't blame you if you go all-out, though.
