Watch a Stock 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Straight Up Wheel Its Way Through Moab

It's not my job to convince anyone that the 2021 Bronco Sport is more than an urban runabout—It's Ford's. The Blue Oval has made it a point ever since the baby Bronco's introduction to show its off-road readiness, and lately, I think it's working. Of course, it all depends on what trim and options are equipped, but all-wheel-drive is standard and the top-level Badlands variant seems plenty capable. Take this one that was videoed four-wheeling—and sometimes three-wheeling—through Moab as evidence.

At this point, Bronco Nation has released a handful of clips featuring the full-size Bronco tackling notorious trails, the Escalator and Hell's Revenge among them. But this is the best look yet at the Bronco Sport maneuvering on Utah slickrock. Keep in mind that these are the typical stomping grounds of Jeep Wranglers, Toyota Land Cruisers and purpose-built UTVs; hardly a hotspot for compact utility vehicles.