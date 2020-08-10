Watch a Stock 2021 Ford Bronco Climb Up And Down The Escalator at Moab

Described by the Bureau of Land Management itself as "extremely difficult, and recommended only for very experienced drivers with advanced equipment," the 6.5-mile Hell's Revenge trail in Moab, Utah isn't something just any vehicle can conquer. Its steep ledges and often slick surfaces are so challenging that Utah.com outright tells those looking to drive it to "get a Jeep." But soon, it'll have to amend that to include the 2021 Ford Bronco, whose latest incursion into Jeep territory took it up one of Hell's Revenge's trickiest ascents: The Escalator.

Little more than a jagged, V-shaped notch of slickrock, The Escalator is an optional detour along the threatened trail, the climbing of which is Instagram-worthy no matter how big-budget the rig used. Its rocks have been rubbed black by the many who have tried to snake their way up the crevice, not all of whom have made it, their vehicles or four-wheeling skills inadequate. But certainly adequate is the new Ford Bronco, which the video below reveals can handle the challenge just fine.