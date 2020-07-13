The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Compared to the Jeep Cherokee and Compass Trailhawk

After many months of leaks, teasers, rumors, and delays, the 2021 Ford Bronco family is finally here. Along with the regular two- and four-door Broncos, Ford also unveiled the smaller Bronco Sport, a five-seat, four-door small crossover SUV with an off-road slant. It'll still be a while until we can get our hands on the "Baby Bronco" and see how it stacks up to its competitors on the road and trail, but we thought it'd be helpful to see how it compares against its small-but-outdoorsy rivals from Jeep on paper.

By the numbers, here's how the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands stands next to the Trailhawk versions of Jeep's Cherokee and Compass, its two closest analogs (size-wise, it fits directly between those two). For comparison's sake, both the Bronco and Cherokee here are equipped with their upmarket, 2.0-liter turbo engines.