2021 Ford Bronco Sport: The $28K 'Baby' Bronco Is Built for Off-Roading, Too

Wrapped in a quadrangular body (172.7 inches long, 82.2 inches wide, 70.2-71.4 inches high depending on tires) with an upright roofline, the 2021 Bronco Sport will have the most cargo space in its class, with accommodation for two mountain bikes side by side with the rear seats folded, and easy access via a flip-up rear window. Other outdoor hobbies are equally supported by Camping, Snow, and Water packages, or by over 100 official accessories that will be available a la carte at launch.

And once unloaded, the Bronco Sport can assume the role of mobile base camp; its roof rack is designed to support a tent, an available cargo area partition can fold out to form a table and the lift gate has an integral bottle opener and LED flood lamps.

Within are seats trimmed in dirt- and food-resistant upholstery, with zippered seat-back pouches, military-style MOLLE webbing, and a new F-150-esque storage compartment under the second row. An eight-inch touchscreen displays Ford's Apple- and Android-compatible Sync 3 infotainment system, which on upper trims can optionally feed a Bang & Olufsen 10-speaker sound system. Standard Ford Co-Pilot360 safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, and lane keep assist. Things like radar cruise control, evasive steering assist and speed limit sign recognition are extra.