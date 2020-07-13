The V8 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Is Coming to Production: Report

On the same day Ford is scheduled to finally unveil the 2021 Bronco, Jeep cheekily revealed the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a V8-powered JL Wrangler that can get from zero to 60 mph in less than five seconds. Now, a new report has come out saying the Hemi-equipped Jeep will drop the "Concept" from its name pretty soon and become an honest-to-God production vehicle available at your local dealership.

Citing a Jeep "insider," Road & Track reports that a production Wrangler rocking a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 is indeed happening. The anonymous source points to 30 prototypes that have allegedly been built at the company's Toledo, Ohio plant shortly after it reopened from its COVID-19 shutdown. They probably wouldn't have gone through all that trouble if the 392 Concept was truly a one-off show car. R&T also says this same source spoke of the Concept "in detail" before Jeep publicly revealed it.

The company insider reportedly goes on to say that the production-ready Wrangler 392 will feature Fox internal-bypass shocks à la Gladiator Mojave and a lifted suspension with beadlock wheels.