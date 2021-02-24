The V8-Powered 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition Starts at $74,995

The Hemi 392 produces 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque with its naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4x4 system. Sadly, this means no rear-wheel-drive burnouts. You'll just have to spin all four.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition will start at $74,995 once it arrives in U.S. dealerships by the end of next month. The V8-powered Jeep will cost approximately $30,000 more than a base, non-V8, four-door Wrangler Rubicon, and roughly $5,000 more than a 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck.

The Launch Edition models will be the first Rubicon 392 units built at the Toledo, Ohio assembly plant, and will feature the following trim-specific options and enhancements: leather interior, body color-matching hardtop, steel bumpers, cold weather package (heated seats and steering wheel), LED headlights and taillights, as well as various other tech features.

Other standard equipment unique to the 392 include the Hydro-Guide air intake system, which feeds the V8 engine with cooler air while separating up to 15 gallons of water per minute, allowing the Jeep to traverse through 32.5 inches of water. It's also fitted with a two-inch factory lift kit, upgraded frame rails, beefier brakes, and Fox high-performance shocks, which you can read all about in our initial breakdown of the thing.

Just like it happened with the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk—which is still the priciest Jeep with an $88,000 MSRP—as well as the current situation with the Ram TRX, we expect to see ridiculous markups courtesy of dealers trying to cash in on the Jeep's craze. We can't wait to find out just how much folks are willing to pay for the V8 Rubi.

