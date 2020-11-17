2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: A 470-HP V8 Off-Roader With a Dual-Purpose Hood Scoop

Most assumed it was just a matter of time before Jeep put a V8 in the Wrangler. Then again, it's been nearly 40 years since the iconic off-roader was offered with a V8 from the factory. The wait is now over as the Wrangler Rubicon 392 has officially transitioned from the concept phase to a real production vehicle with a 470-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi engine under the hood. But there's more to it than that, though.

Kicking off with the essentials, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 sports an equal horsepower/torque split with both metrics weighing in at the aforementioned 470 figure. Compared to the Pentastar V6 Wrangler, that's an increase of 185 hp; though when pitted against the EcoDiesel variant, the newest Jeep makes 28 pound-feet more torque. That results in kind of pointless performance feats like zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds, but we won't complain.