The $92,010 Ram TRX Launch Edition Is the Most Expensive Half-Ton Pickup Truck

Now that the Ford Raptor finally has competition in the performance pickup space, it's time we step back and realize: the Ram TRX was never going to be cheap. Still, at $71,690 after delivery, a base-level model is sold for right around $100 per horsepower. The same can't be said for the limited-run TRX Launch Edition, however, as Ram announced Monday that each of the 702 examples will cost $92,010 when all is said and done.

You get a lot of truck for this show-stopping price—there is, of course, the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi, handy coil spring suspension at all four corners, active Bilstein shocks and a swath of luxury features that come standard on the Launch Edition. They're all painted in a trim-specific Anvil Gray color and receive a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, heads-up display and a panoramic sunroof, among other things. But is that enough to justify the asking price? For the select few that are sure to dish out the cash, the answer is a blatant "Hell yeah, brother."

To this point, the Ford F-150 Limited has been the top-shelf choice of those with an expensive taste in trucks. There's even an all-new generation coming for 2021, but as we know, a four-wheel-drive Limited starts at just $75,945. At that level of equipment, there aren't enough options to tack on and bring it up to the TRX Launch Edition's price tier.